Packers Trade 29th Overall Pick to Browns - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers Trade 29th Overall Pick to Browns

Posted:

Philadelphia (WQOW) -- For the second time in his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, General Manager Ted Thompson has traded out of the first round.

Green Bay sent the 29th overall pick to Cleveland for the 33rd and 108th overall picks, giving the Packers the first pick of the second round. The Browns selected David Njoku, a tight end out of Miami, with the pick they received from the Packers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.