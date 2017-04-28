Packers Trade 29th Overall Pick to Browns

Philadelphia (WQOW) -- For the second time in his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, General Manager Ted Thompson has traded out of the first round.
Green Bay sent the 29th overall pick to Cleveland for the 33rd and 108th overall picks, giving the Packers the first pick of the second round. The Browns selected David Njoku, a tight end out of Miami, with the pick they received from the Packers.
