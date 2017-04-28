Former Badgers T.J. Watt, Ryan Ramczyk Selected in First Round

Philadelphia (AP) -- TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL.



The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft. The AFC North champions are looking to upgrade their pass rush after letting former No. 1 pick Jarvis Jones go in free agency.



Watt finished with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for the Badgers after struggling through injuries earlier in his collegiate career. He started as a tight end before switching to linebacker.



The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Watt joins an outside linebacker group that includes James Harrison, who turns 39 next week, and 2015 first-round pick Bud Dupree.



This is the fourth time in the last five drafts the Steelers have taken a linebacker with their top pick.



Watt's selection gives his family three players in the league. J.J. Watt is a perennial All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans. Derek Watt appeared in all 16 games last season for the Chargers as a fullback.

Former Badgers Offensive Lineman Ryan Ramczyk was also selected in the first round 32nd overall by the New Orleans Saints.