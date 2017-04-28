MUST SEE: Image changing stamps

(WQOW) -- A special, out of this world stamp is set to be released this June.
It's commemorating the first U.S. visible solar eclipse since 1979. The total solar eclipse forever stamp will be printed on thermochromatic ink that will change images when you touch it. The next time a total solar eclipse is expected will be August 21.
