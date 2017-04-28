MUST SEE: Image changing stamps - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Image changing stamps

Posted:

(WQOW) -- A special, out of this world stamp is set to be released this June.

It's commemorating the first U.S. visible solar eclipse since 1979. The total solar eclipse forever stamp will be printed on thermochromatic ink that will change images when you touch it. The next time a total solar eclipse is expected will be August 21.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.