4/28: Menomonie High School presents: 'Grease'

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Menomonie High School will be presenting the musical, Grease, this weekend Friday through Sunday, and next week Thursday and Friday.

Tickets are $3 for students and senior citizens, $5 for adults. Tickets are available one hour before showtime; all seats are general admission.

Friday, April 28: 7:30

Saturday, April 29: 1:30 & 7:30

Sunday, April 30: 1:30

Thursday, May 4: 7:30

Friday, May 5: 7:30

"Why Do Grease?" On the surface it's not what can be labeled "Family Friendly." You'll be exposed to a turbulent time in the life of high school teenagers in the 1950s. There's reference to bullying, gang wars, theft, teen pregnancy, cigarettes, drugs, indecent exposure, blatant disrespect of authority, as well as this notion of having to be someone you are not in order to please someone else.

Also it's fun. The characters we have grown to love and laugh at such as Frenchy, Doody, Rump, Jan, Ms. Lynch, Eugene and all the others that create some great moments in the stage version. Moments where we really get to know and appreciate the unique characteristics of this crazy group of misfits. Maybe even get to understand them a little better."

Grease synopsis: Grease is a 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Named after the 1950s United States working-class youth subculture known as greasers, the musical is set in 1959 at Rydell High School and follows ten working-class teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal core values, and love. The score attempts to recreate the sounds of early rock and roll.