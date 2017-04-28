Area women celebrate birthdays for cause

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When it's your birthday, it's usually all about you, but three area women have chosen to make their special day all about others.

Every birthday princess needs her crown, but some friends are using their princess-power to ask for donations instead of gifts.

"As we get older, I kind of feel like less is more. I feel like my more should go to something more than myself," Jennifer McBride said.

The money donated will go to Fierce Freedom, an organization that fights human trafficking.

"I set a goal of about $2,500 that I wanted to raise for them, but hopefully we can exceed that," McBride said.

"People really do pay attention once you put some action with your words," Joyce Orth said. "The human trafficking issue just had a hold of my heart, and I didn't know what to do with that. So, it was a way for me to do something about it and to raise money for a cause."

Orth came up with the "Birthday for a Cause" idea back it 2014. She hosted a shopping party at Banbury Place.

"Probably a dozen businesses at Banbury came on board and donated about 20 percent of their proceeds that day to Fierce Freedom. So, my goal had been to raise $550, but we raised almost $1,400 that day," Orth said.

Orth's party inspired this one, with a little extra help from Fierce Freedom staff in the for of a party package.

"So, people can take that and plan their own birthday party where ever they want. It could be a wine tasting, it could be in their own home or whatever they choose to do," said Fierce Freedom Director, Jenny Almquist.

Fierce Freedom said putting the party package together helps them bless those who bless others.

"I just feel really good about being able to give back to the community," Kris Custer said.