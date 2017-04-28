I-94 near Eau Claire covered with construction material, diesel after semi-truck crashes

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Lanes on I-94 in Eau Claire County were shut down for several hours into early Friday morning.

On Thursday night, shortly after 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to a semi crash on I-94, at mile marker 67, near Eau Claire.

Police said 35-year-old Victor Capmare, from Antelope, CA, was driving a semi westbound on I-94 when he drove across the median and struck the barrier on the eastbound side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said this resulted in the loss of cargo from the semi-trailer and the rupture of the fuel tank. Police said the semi was carrying flooring and construction materials. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said eastbound lanes of I-94 were covered with debris and diesel fuel. Authorities shut down the lanes and rerouted traffic for several hours to remove the semi and debris. The state patrol said lanes reopened around 6 a.m. Friday.