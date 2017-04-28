Taxpayers reporting fake, threatening Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue calls

Madison (WQOW) - A state agency has a word of warning to pass along about phone scams.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reporting that a number of taxpayers have received calls over the past few weeks that have "spoofed" the phone number for its Milwaukee office on caller ID displays.

The DOR said it will not call or email you regarding your tax return. "Any phone call or email from someone claiming to be the DOR should be an immediate red flag. Do not give these fraudsters any information," said DOR Secretary Richard Chandler.

Frank Frassetto, the administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said caller ID spoofing is common in many phone scams since it misrepresents who the callers are and what number they are actually calling from. "Never trust your caller ID when you question the legitimacy of a phone call, especially if the caller is demanding money or sensitive information," Frassetto said.

The DOR suggests hanging up if you receive any aggressive or threatening calls about owing back taxes. It said both the IRS and DOR contact taxpayers about their accounts by mail. Neither agency will call, make threats about your tax liability and demand immediate payment. Neither agency will ask you to pay your taxes using iTunes or Amazon gift cards, wire transfers, PayPal, prepaid debit cards or reloadable MoneyPak cards.

For more information, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau, or send an email to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov. You can also call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.