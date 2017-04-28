WINNERS: SpringFest Ticket Giveaway Round 2

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The 10 winners for round two of WQOW's SpringFest Ticket Giveaway are:
-Gary Johnson
-Makala Schabell
-Paula Marg
-Leslie Damico
-Linda Ahlen
-Lisa Balko
-Chris Ambelang
-Tucker Teige
-Joy Lancour
-Laura Ellingboe
Winners will receive two, 3-day passes, VIP tickets and VIP parking to the 7th annual SpringFest in Chippewa Falls at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The family-fun event runs Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.
You may pick up your pair of tickets at WQOW's front desk. Please be ready to show identification when you arrive. Thank you to all who participated in the ticket giveaway contest!
