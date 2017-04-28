Are you "Téya Tough"?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire community is coming together on Saturday to help an Eau Claire family fight against cancer.

On Saturday, Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball is teaming up with Thrivent Financial in hosting a fundraiser for 3-year-old Téya Madison, who has Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (AT/RT), a rare pediatric, terminal cancer of the central nervous system.

News 18 spoke with Téya's mom, Jayna Wright Crawford. She said Téya has been fighting the cancer since she was 11 weeks old. She said the tumor started in Téya's brain, and the doctors expected her to live only 10 days. With radiation at eight months old and extensive chemotherapy, Téya's brain was cleared of cancer.

But, Jayna said the cancer relapsed shortly after, and this time, it was in her spine; Téya was paralyzed from the waist down. Jayna said Téya has reached the maximum amount of radiation in her lifetime.

Téya's family and supporters are championing "Téya Tough" with t-shirts to help her fight cancer.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will benefit Téya and her family in helping to offset medical and hospital costs. The fundraiser will be held at Mount Simon Park in Eau Claire at 10 a.m. There will be baseball games, concessions, raffles, gift baskets and a home run derby.