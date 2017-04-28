Wisconsin DOT to use portable rumble strips to warn drivers in construction zones

(PRESS RELEASE)-- In 2016, Wisconsin recorded over 2800 work zone crashes that resulted in 1,110 injuries and nine fatalities. To enhance the safety of highway workers and motorists, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is implementing use of temporary portable rumble strips on a state highway improvement project scheduled for this construction season. The rumble strips provide an audible and vibratory warning to motorists entering a construction zone and have helped to reduce speeds and crashes in work zones in other states.

In May, WisDOT will begin a Highway Safety Improvement Project to install approximately 25 miles of high tension cable barrier in the median on WIS 35 South in St. Croix County, I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Jackson Counties, and WIS 29 in Chippewa, Clark, and Marathon Counties. The project is expected to begin in late May, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Mattison Contractors is the prime contractor for this $3.4 million project. The project is funded with 90% federal and 10% state transportation dollars.

Motorists traveling on I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson counties this summer can expect to encounter rumble strips as they approach work zones when workers are present. The temporary portable rumble strips will be placed about a half-mile in advance of a work zone. Signs will alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and installation of the temporary rumble strips. Typically, nine rumble strips are placed at the beginning of the work zone.

Temporary portable rumble strips will be deployed at the following locations:

County Highway J overpass to the County Highway T Interchange in St. Croix County

East and west of the County Highway B Interchange in St. Croix County

West of the US 12 underpass through the County Highway B Interchange in Dunn County

Elk Creek Road overpass west of the US 312 Interchange to the County Highway EE overpass in Eau Claire County

East of the WIS 93 Interchange to the Otter Creek Bridges east on the US 53 Interchange in Eau Claire County

East and west of the US 12/WIS 27 Interchange in Jackson County

While workers are especially vulnerable, the majority of fatalities and injuries in work zone crashes involve motorists. Common factors in work zone crashes include drivers that are distracted or driving too fast for conditions.

Specific dates for temporary rumble strips depend on several factors including weather and staging of the overall project.