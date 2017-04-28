Wisconsin DOT Road Construction Update for May

Weekly Northwest Region Construction Update
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is providing a weekly update on construction projects in the northwest region, which includes the counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Construction related traffic impacts are subject to change and dependent on favorable weather patterns.
Bayfield County
Highway: WIS 13
Location: Superior Avenue to 7th Street, Washburn – Bayfield
Schedule: April 17 – June 30, 2017
Cost: $1.7 Million
Description: This project includes the replacement of 18 culverts throughout a 10 mile stretch of WIS 13.
Traffic impacts:
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 124
Location: Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls
Schedule: April – September 2017
Cost: $ 2.3 Million
Description: Improvements include removing deteriorated concrete pavement, resurfacing the Summit Avenue intersection with an asphaltic surface, bridge deck repairs and a polymer overlay. The project will also include improvements to curb and gutter, beam guard, signing and pavement marking.
Traffic Impact:
Clark County
Highway: WIS 29
Location: Boyd - Abbotsford
Schedule: April to October 2017
Cost: $6.8 million
Description: Crews will be removing concrete pavement cracking and fatigue locations replacing them with new concrete slabs. Crews will also mill and overlay the eastbound and westbound shoulders on WIS 29 along with replacing bridge wingwalls on three bridges throughout the project limits.
Traffic impacts:
Highway: WIS 29
Location: Chippewa Falls – Cadott (Stillson Creek to 320th Street)
Schedule: April to October 2017
Cost: $22 Million
Description: Crews will perform concrete pavement replacement and repair on the existing concrete pavement of WIS 29. After concrete pavement replacement and repair has been completed, they will place HMA & SMA overlays. The interchanges at County X, WIS 27 and County D will also be repaired and resurfaced.
Traffic impacts:
Stillson Creek and 330th Street.
Highway: WIS 98
Location: City of Loyal, South and Main Streets, Helm Street to Elm Drive
Schedule: April - November 2017
Cost: $5.1 Million
Description: Reconstruction of WIS 98 including water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, concrete pavement, and decorative street lights.
Traffic impacts:
Douglas County
Highway: US 2
Location: Belknap Street, City of Superior; Banks Avenue to Hill Avenue
Schedule: March 16, 2017 to November 14, 2017 and 2018 Construction Season
Cost: $23 Million
Description: US 2 (Belknap Street) will be reconstructed from Banks Avenue to Hill Avenue over two constructions seasons. Work scheduled for 2017 includes the east and west ends of the project from Banks Avenue to John Avenue and Birch Avenue to Hill Avenue respectively. The center section from John Avenue to Birch Avenue will be reconstructed in 2018.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures and lane shifts as the project progresses.
Project Staging, Schedule and Traffic Overview:
Banks Avenue to John Avenue (West End) Traffic Control
South Side 4/11/17 – 6/15/17 Bidirectional on the north side.
North Side 6/16/17 – 8/14/17 Bidirectional on the south side.
Median 8/15/17 – 9/27/17 Traffic in the outside lanes for median work.
Birch Avenue to Hill Avenue (East End) Traffic Control
South Side 4/17/17 – 7/17/17 Bidirectional on the north side.
North Side 7/18/17 – 9/24/17 Bidirectional on the south side.
Median 9/25/17 – 11/14/17 Traffic in the outside lanes for median work.
Project Detour
A detour route is currently signed as an alternate route and for truck traffic.
Eau Claire County
Highway: WIS 27
Location: Augusta, Bridge Creek Bridge
Schedule: April 5 - September 15, 2017
Cost: $1.2 Million
Description: This project includes bridge removal and replacement over Bridge Creek in the city of Augusta.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter shoulder closures and flagging operations.
Highway: WIS 12
Location: Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WIS 312 to Craig Road
Schedule: May 1 - October 1, 2017
Cost: $3.3 Million
Description: Work on this project consists of concrete repair, turn lane repair and replacement, curb and gutter, milling, paving asphalt, beam guard, signing, and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts:
Pierce County
Highway: WIS 128
Location: Elmwood, WIS 72 to WIS 29
Schedule: April 10 - July 26, 2017
Cost: $2.5 Million
Description: The project will recondition a 7 mile segment of WIS 128. Work includes replacing and rehabilitating existing culvert pipes, widening shoulders, asphalt resurfacing, replacement and enhancement of existing permanent signs, and new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts:
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: WIS 128 interchange east of Baldwin
Schedule: April 3 – November 2017
Cost: $6.4 Million
Description: Build a new bridge west of the existing bridge, reconstruct WIS 128 from 50th Avenue to 56th Avenue including roundabouts at the new interchange ramps, and build a new service road connecting to the north end of the Kwik Trip parking lot.
Traffic impacts:
Highway: I-94
Location: Highland Avenue Bridge, 140th Street, Roberts
Schedule: April to October 2017
Cost: $1.5 million
Description: This project is replacing the Highland Avenue, 140th Street bridge over top of I-94, with a new bridge.
Traffic impacts: Highland Avenue, 140th Street, is closed and will remain closed until October 1, 2017. Currently there are no traffic impacts on I-94 because of this project. Tuesday night, May 2, the inside lanes of I-94 will be closed from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am to allow for crash cushion pad installation. Bridge removal and full I-94 closures are scheduled to begin the evening of May 15 and be completed by the morning of May 19.
Highway: WIS 64
Location: Stillwater – Somerset, St Croix River to 150th Avenue
Schedule: May to November 2017
Cost: $6.1 million
Description: Realigning WIS 64 to approach St. Croix Crossing
Traffic impacts: Traffic impacts remain the same as through the winter shutdown. WIS 35 and WIS 64 is bi-directional utilizing 2 crossovers. The speed limit remains 55 MPH in this area.
