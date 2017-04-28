Wisconsin DOT Road Construction Update for May

Weekly Northwest Region Construction Update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is providing a weekly update on construction projects in the northwest region, which includes the counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

Construction related traffic impacts are subject to change and dependent on favorable weather patterns.

Bayfield County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Superior Avenue to 7th Street, Washburn – Bayfield

Schedule: April 17 – June 30, 2017

Cost: $1.7 Million

Description: This project includes the replacement of 18 culverts throughout a 10 mile stretch of WIS 13.

Traffic impacts:

During construction, culvert replacements will be constructed under traffic with the use of flagging operations and single lane closures. WIS 13 will remain open to two-way traffic during night time and weekend hours.

A short term detour will be required to replace deep culverts on WIS 13 between Bayfield County Highway J and 7th Street. The detour will be limited from Monday 6:00 a.m. to Friday noon. Cars will be detoured via County Highway J and County Highway I/ Washington Avenue. Trucks will be detoured via County Highway J. The detour will take place for a maximum of three weeks between early May and mid-June.

Chippewa County

Highway: WIS 124

Location: Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls

Schedule: April – September 2017

Cost: $ 2.3 Million

Description: Improvements include removing deteriorated concrete pavement, resurfacing the Summit Avenue intersection with an asphaltic surface, bridge deck repairs and a polymer overlay. The project will also include improvements to curb and gutter, beam guard, signing and pavement marking.

Traffic Impact:

Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single lane closures throughout the project. Speeds will be reduced from 35 to 25 MPH.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through a sidewalk detour throughout construction. Pedestrians will be directed to utilize River Street, Main Street, and Park Avenue as an alternate route.

Clark County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Boyd - Abbotsford

Schedule: April to October 2017

Cost: $6.8 million

Description: Crews will be removing concrete pavement cracking and fatigue locations replacing them with new concrete slabs. Crews will also mill and overlay the eastbound and westbound shoulders on WIS 29 along with replacing bridge wingwalls on three bridges throughout the project limits.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures.

Speed reductions from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within construction zones.

Crews will be working in the inside lane on both west and eastbound lanes.

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Chippewa Falls – Cadott (Stillson Creek to 320th Street)

Schedule: April to October 2017

Cost: $22 Million

Description: Crews will perform concrete pavement replacement and repair on the existing concrete pavement of WIS 29. After concrete pavement replacement and repair has been completed, they will place HMA & SMA overlays. The interchanges at County X, WIS 27 and County D will also be repaired and resurfaced.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect to encounter one lane in each direction on WIS 29 between

Stillson Creek and 330th Street.

The speed limit will be reduced from 70mph to 60mph from Stillson Creek to WIS 27.

The speed limit will be reduced from 65mph to 55mph from WIS 27 to 330 th Street.

Highway: WIS 98

Location: City of Loyal, South and Main Streets, Helm Street to Elm Drive

Schedule: April - November 2017

Cost: $5.1 Million

Description: Reconstruction of WIS 98 including water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, concrete pavement, and decorative street lights.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 98 is closed at the Elm Drive intersection. Traffic will be detoured via County K, County H, and County Y

Douglas County

Highway: US 2

Location: Belknap Street, City of Superior; Banks Avenue to Hill Avenue

Schedule: March 16, 2017 to November 14, 2017 and 2018 Construction Season

Cost: $23 Million

Description: US 2 (Belknap Street) will be reconstructed from Banks Avenue to Hill Avenue over two constructions seasons. Work scheduled for 2017 includes the east and west ends of the project from Banks Avenue to John Avenue and Birch Avenue to Hill Avenue respectively. The center section from John Avenue to Birch Avenue will be reconstructed in 2018.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures and lane shifts as the project progresses.

Project Staging, Schedule and Traffic Overview:

Banks Avenue to John Avenue (West End) Traffic Control

South Side 4/11/17 – 6/15/17 Bidirectional on the north side.

North Side 6/16/17 – 8/14/17 Bidirectional on the south side.

Median 8/15/17 – 9/27/17 Traffic in the outside lanes for median work.

Birch Avenue to Hill Avenue (East End) Traffic Control

South Side 4/17/17 – 7/17/17 Bidirectional on the north side.

North Side 7/18/17 – 9/24/17 Bidirectional on the south side.

Median 9/25/17 – 11/14/17 Traffic in the outside lanes for median work.

Project Detour

A detour route is currently signed as an alternate route and for truck traffic.

Eau Claire County

Highway: WIS 27

Location: Augusta, Bridge Creek Bridge

Schedule: April 5 - September 15, 2017

Cost: $1.2 Million

Description: This project includes bridge removal and replacement over Bridge Creek in the city of Augusta.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter shoulder closures and flagging operations.

Highway: WIS 12

Location: Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WIS 312 to Craig Road

Schedule: May 1 - October 1, 2017

Cost: $3.3 Million

Description: Work on this project consists of concrete repair, turn lane repair and replacement, curb and gutter, milling, paving asphalt, beam guard, signing, and pavement marking.

Traffic impacts:

Starting Monday May 1, the inside lane on WIS 12 will be closed in each direction from Craig Road to Cameron Street. This closure will stay up until the middle or end of June. While the closure is up, the double left turn lanes at Craig Road heading to WB WIS 12 and Menomonie Street heading to EB WIS 12 will be reduced to one lane.

Night time closures from 8:00 PM to 6:30 AM are scheduled Monday -Friday nights from Cameron Street to WIS 312. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph while the night time closures are up. The first night closure will start as soon as Wednesday May 3. Night closures will only be set when work is being performed.

The Vine Street Intersection is scheduled to be closed Friday, May 5 at 8:00 PM until Monday May 8 at 6:30 AM. While the Vine Street intersection is closed, the passing lane in each direction will also be closed. The speed limit on WIS 12 will be reduced to 35 mph at this time. When Vine Street is closed, all left turn and cross traffic movement will be prohibited. The intersection will function as right in and right out only.

Pierce County

Highway: WIS 128

Location: Elmwood, WIS 72 to WIS 29

Schedule: April 10 - July 26, 2017

Cost: $2.5 Million

Description: The project will recondition a 7 mile segment of WIS 128. Work includes replacing and rehabilitating existing culvert pipes, widening shoulders, asphalt resurfacing, replacement and enhancement of existing permanent signs, and new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures, controlled by flagging operations, between WIS 72 and County B.

Motorist can expect to see survey vehicles and inspection vehicles along the shoulders as crews continually look ahead to the next operation.

Detour Route: WIS 29 West to County Highway CC South to County G East to WIS 72 East.

St. Croix County

Highway: I-94

Location: WIS 128 interchange east of Baldwin

Schedule: April 3 – November 2017

Cost: $6.4 Million

Description: Build a new bridge west of the existing bridge, reconstruct WIS 128 from 50th Avenue to 56th Avenue including roundabouts at the new interchange ramps, and build a new service road connecting to the north end of the Kwik Trip parking lot.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 128 will be open to through traffic throughout project duration

Expect flagging operations periodically throughout project duration along WIS 128

Expect single lane closures periodically throughout project duration along I-94 in each direction with a speed reduction of 60 MPH

FULL I-94 ROADWAY CLOSURE FOR SETTING GIRDERS: 10:30 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Traffic will be routed up and over Exit 28 (WIS 128) ramps EB: Wednesday, May 10 WB: Thursday, May 11



Highway: I-94

Location: Highland Avenue Bridge, 140th Street, Roberts

Schedule: April to October 2017

Cost: $1.5 million

Description: This project is replacing the Highland Avenue, 140th Street bridge over top of I-94, with a new bridge.

Traffic impacts: Highland Avenue, 140th Street, is closed and will remain closed until October 1, 2017. Currently there are no traffic impacts on I-94 because of this project. Tuesday night, May 2, the inside lanes of I-94 will be closed from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am to allow for crash cushion pad installation. Bridge removal and full I-94 closures are scheduled to begin the evening of May 15 and be completed by the morning of May 19.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Stillwater – Somerset, St Croix River to 150th Avenue

Schedule: May to November 2017

Cost: $6.1 million

Description: Realigning WIS 64 to approach St. Croix Crossing

Traffic impacts: Traffic impacts remain the same as through the winter shutdown. WIS 35 and WIS 64 is bi-directional utilizing 2 crossovers. The speed limit remains 55 MPH in this area.

