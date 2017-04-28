Truck crashed into Eau Claire wound care clinic

Crews in Eau Claire responded to a call around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A truck crashed into the HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Eau Claire Wound Care Clinic, located off of 950 West Clairemont Avenue. Police said the driver thought they were hitting the brakes, but instead stepped on the the gas pedal and drove forward into the building.

Officials said no one was hurt, but the building had some minor damage.