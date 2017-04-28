7th annual SpringFest in Chippewa Falls underway

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Technically, it's been spring for more than a month. But, in the Chippewa Valley, the season may not officially begin until people can welcome it with a festival.



Things will look a little different at the 7th annual SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds because a new 3,000 seat grandstand is being built. But, festival organizers said a little construction isn't going to stop people from ringing in the spring.



SpringFest runs Friday from 4:00 p.m until 12 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. People can purchase three-day tickets in advance for $12 or $15 at the gate. A one-day ticket is $8. Event parking is free. Click here for the event schedule.