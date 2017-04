Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of the men accused in a December armed robbery was sentenced on Friday.

Darien James was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery with the use of force and being a felon in possession of a gun. Police said James and another man, Marcus Wells, burglarized a Fulton Street home on December 6, making off with a shotgun and then used that gun in an armed robbery later that night.

In February, Wells was sentenced to 10 months in jail.