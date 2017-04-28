Dunn County Humane Society hosts microchipping clinic

Dunn County (WQOW)- Many animal rescues say the first thing they check for when an animal is found is a microchip, but too often, they come up undetected. On Saturday, the Dunn County Humane Society is offering a chance to change that.

The humane society is hosting a clinic where staff will be offering to microchip cats and dogs for $10. Staff said it can cost closer to $50 when done at a veterinarian's office. Microchipping is basically like giving a shot, but once it's done all it takes is a scan to find a code that links up to the owners' name and contact information.

The human society said most of the animals that come through the shelter do not have the microchips, which can make it much more difficult for those pets to find their way back home.

"It's nice to have a pet ID tag on a collar, but it's so easy for collars to break sometimes, or they get caught on something and slip their collar. So, a microchip is just a really good permanent identification for a pet to have," said Jamie Wagner with the Dunn County Humane Society.

The event runs from 9:00am until 2:00pm at the Keyes Chevy in Menomonie. Organizers said it is first come, first serve, but they don't expect to run out.