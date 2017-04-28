"Twinjaz" to perform at CVTC on Saturday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two dancers from California are in Eau Claire to inspire people to achieve their dreams.

The Twinjaz, from Sacramento, CA., includes the Lor brothers, M-pact and VillN. The two are twin brothers and have been dancing for more than 15 years, as well as teaching, competing and judging around the world.

UW-Eau Claire said the Lor brothers competed with their crew, Kinjaz, on MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew" all-stars season and were named runners-up.

On Saturday, The Twinjaz will host a public workshop at Chippewa Valley Technical College at 3:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the duo will have a public performance at CVTC's Casper Conference Center, followed by a presentation and Q & A session. The show is free and anyone is welcome.

Video courtesy: Twinjaz