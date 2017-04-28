Wisconsin DOJ hosts "Prescription Drug Take Back Day"

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- On Saturday, law enforcement officers around Wisconsin want to take back any old or expired prescription medications.

The effort is part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice bi-annual "Prescription Drug Take Back Day". The Chippewa Falls Police department said they will take any kind of legal drugs. Staff said the easiest way is to throw any unwanted pills in a zip-lock bag and to keep liquids in their original containers.

The department does have a permanent drop box to collect prescriptions all year long. Officials said they collect between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds every year. The department said, besides keeping them out of the hands of kids or stolen, these collections also keep medication out of our water supply.

"If everybody who just figures, I only have five pills I'm just going to dump it in the toilet and flush it, that's only five pills, but if you take that times 10,000 people, that's 50,000 pills," said Lieutenant Brian Micolichek with the Chippewa Falls Police Department. "That doesn't take very long to add up and get in to our water system. So, you want to get them out of your house if you're not using the pills anymore because you want to protect your kids grandkids and other folks from getting their hands on them, but we also want to protect our waterways."

After this weekend all the drugs will be taken to the Eau Claire Wisconsin State Patrol post, then taken to Madison along with the rest of the drugs collected around the state. Eventually, they will be all incinerated. The collection event happens twice every year. Officials said over the last few years, only New York and California have collected more than Wisconsin.