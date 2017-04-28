Student stabbed in Wisconsin high school has died

Kenosha (WQOW) -- A Kenosha Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed by a classmate at the school.



The 15-year-old suspect, Timothy Carson, was in court Friday being tried as an adult on homicide charges.



According to criminal complaint, Carson was mad because the victim was talking to his girlfriend. Police say Carson stabbed the victim once in the chest during study hall. The Kenosha County District Attorney says Carson also threatened the victim with a gun earlier in April.



Carson's family maintains he was being bullied and acted in self defense.



"Why was no one helping my nephew. Why was no one there. He protected himself in a scared manner as anybody would," says Carson's aunt, Melissa Ketterhagen.



But district attorney Mike Gravely says it was Carson who instigated the conflict: "He is the first person actively bringing up the idea of a conflict or a fight with the victim in this case. That occurred on Facebook Messenger on the 14th --11 days before this incident."



Carson is being held on $250-thousand cash bond. He returns to court in May.



