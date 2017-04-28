Eau Claire North's Nick LaPoint Signs with North Dakota

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another local athlete has signed their letter of intent.

Eau Claire North's Nick LaPoint signs with the University of North Dakota, the third member of his family to do so, following his two brothers. He says he's excited to follow in their footsteps.

"It's a cool opportunity for me, obviously to play Division 1 tennis, but also because my family, my brothers both went to UND," LaPoint explains, "Derek played hockey and Nate transferred his Junior year, so it was pretty cool to just carry on with the tradition."