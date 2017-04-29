T.J. Watt Arrives in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WQOW) -- The most recent Badgers class has already made a splash at the draft.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was the first player from Wisconsin selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 30th overall, joining his brothers Derek and J.J. in the pro ranks. T.J. arrived in Pittsburgh this afternoon, and addressed the media, wanting to make it clear that this career is his own.

"This is finally the next step for me, being in the National Football League, and being on my own organization and to totally be separate from my brothers," Watt explained, "Obviously the name is always going to be with me, but I feel like now it's just one step closer to making plays and making a name for myself and obviously I love my brothers to death, it's something that they can't control, I'll always be attached to them, but it is my job now to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and to work my butt off each and every single day for this organization, and I truly mean that from the bottom of my heart. This means the world to me, but this is just the beginning."

Joining Watt as a first round Badger selection is lineman Ryan Ramczyk who was selected by New Orleans 32nd overall.