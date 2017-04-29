Man crashes stolen semi in Dunn County, arrested for OWI

Dunn County (WQOW) - On April 29, 2017, at about 4:35 am a State Trooper assigned to the Northwest Region Eau Claire Post observed a semi-tractor without a trailer, east bound on Interstate 94 near the east bound rest area in Dunn County.



According to a press release, The Trooper observed sparks underneath the semi-tractor which appeared to have been caused by something being dragged behind the semi-tractor. The Trooper attempted to stop the semi tractor to investigate the sparking, but the semi tractor exited at MM45 and proceeded southbound on CTH B.



At this point the semi-tractor accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and a pursuit ensued. Speeds increased to 90 mph. The unit continued southbound on 610th Street where the driver lost control and crashed approximately 1.5 miles south of STH 29 at 4:38 am. The semi-tractor came to rest on it’s roof in a tree line.



The driver was transported to Mayo Hospital-Menomonie where he was treated for minor injuries, medically cleared and released to the custody of the Dunn County Jail.



The driver was identified as 50 year old Todd J. Fine from Sarasota, FL. He was arrested for OWI 4th offense, felony fleeing and operating without owners consent.



he semi tractor was owned by Break Thru Beverage Minnesota Wine and Spirits LLC from St. Paul, MN. The company, when contacted, was not aware their vehicle had been stolen.