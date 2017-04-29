Large crowd expected on day 2 of SpringFest in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Spring has sprung, and so has the excitement at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.



This weekend, the fairgrounds is home to SpringFest, a fundraiser for the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation.



The three-day event is popular every year, and organizers said they expect more than 5,000 people to come through the gates Saturday alone.



With inflatables, music and food, organizers say you do not want to miss out.



"If you want to see everything that's spring, you want to get in the mood of spring and summer, you want to come out to Spring Fest," said organizer Hugh Crane. "Also, if you think of all the state fair food we have here, it is very festive. It's just a lot of fun for you and the family."



Events run until midnight Saturday night, and get started again Sunday morning with a car show at 11 a.m.



WQOW is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the event.