Former NFL player hosts trap shooting fundraiser in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Rich Seubert made his career in the National Football League. Now that his playing days are over, his focus has shifted from the Lombardi Trophy to keeping people in Wisconsin healthy.



Saturday, Seubert and more than 200 others took aim at clay pigeons, and defeating cancer.



Since 2007, the event has raised more than one million dollars for heart research.



This year it is for a new cause. Funds are going toward the new Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center being built in Eau Claire, and to Marshfield Clinic's Angel Fund.



"If you don't know anything about the Angel Fund, it's pretty much helping families with expenses and for other needs," Seubert said. "There's a lot of bad things out there, and some of these families need extra financial support. So, I think today's event, we're going to raise a lot of money for two really good causes."



Bob Webber was also part of getting the event started in 2007. Now, the cause hits close to home.



"I am a three year cancer patient," Webber said. "I spent 45 trips to the cancer hospital in Eau Claire every morning at nine for radiation, and now I am doing chemo, and I got one more chemo treatment left and I am pretty much cancer free."



They hoped to raise more than $150,000 at Saturday's event.