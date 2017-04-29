Téya Tough fundraiser benefits Eau Claire girl with terminal cancer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Athletes are often praised for their toughness, but Saturday as batters were fighting for a hit, a little girl was fighting a battle of her own.

Three year old Téya Madison is battling an Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (AT/RT), a rare pediatric, terminal cancer of the central nervous system.



Saturday, the Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball league teamed up with Thrivent Financial to host a fundraiser for Téya, called Téya Tough at Mount Simon Park during a baseball tournament.



Spectators had the chance to win several raffle items, buy t-shirts and even a Téya Tough coffee brand.



The family said the support they feel has been wonderful.

"I am totally grateful for everyone here," said Téya's grandmother Brenda Wright. "Everyone who has come here has donated something. Whether it be time, prayers, donations of gifts, donations of gas cards, donations of money. It's just overwhelming and I am so grateful for every single person in Eau Claire."



All proceeds from the event will be used to offset the family's medical expenses.