Students in Antigo return to prom 1 year after deadly shooting

Antigo (WAOW) -- Saturday night students in Antigo danced the night away at their high school prom; their first since a deadly shooting at last year's dance.



The lone gunman, 18-year-old Jakob Wagner, was outside of the dance and shot 2 students as they left. Both of those students survived, but Wagner was fatally shot by Antigo Police shortly after he opened fire.



Wagner's mother said her son was bullied and that was likely a reason why her carried out the shooting.



This year, as students got ready for an exciting night, they told Newsline 9 that they're not worried at all. They also said they understand if there is more security outside the dance because of last year.



"There was an elephant in the room, kind of, but we just put it behind us and we're just looking forward," Antigo Junior Michael Zabrowski said. "We're not going to let anything be awkward or kind of set up. We're just going to go with the flow and it's going to be an awesome night for everyone. We're going to have a great time."



Schools around Antigo High School have decided to step up their prom's security because of last year's shooting. Officials say more police officers will be on hand just in case of an emergency.