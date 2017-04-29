People's Climate March calls on lawmakers to prioritize the Earth

La Crosse (WXOW) -- On Saturday, tens of thousands of people around the world took to the streets to call for action on climate change.

127 people gathered at Cameron Park in La Crosse to march for environmental legislation. It was one of the dozens of People's Climate Marches happening across the country. Marchers want lawmakers to prioritize climate change regulations. The march also addressed creating more green jobs.

Marchers carried signs and fresh sunflowers from the People's Food Co-op from Cameron Park through downtown to Riverside Park.

"We want bold climate action immediately," said Janette Dean, organizer of the People's Climate March in La Crosse. "The temperatures and CO2 in the atmosphere are starting to spike, and we're really at our last opportunity to keep our planet stable for not only ourselves but for future generations."

Dean said the last climate march was in September 2014. That was the largest march for climate action in history.

The People's Climate March in La Crosse covered the tri-state area. Some marchers traveled from as far as Dubuque to participate.