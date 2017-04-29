Packers Select Wisconsin's Vince Biegel

Philadelphia (WQOW) -- Badgers Outside Linebacker Vince Biegel is staying in Wisconsin.

Green Bay took Biegel with 108th overall pick, the first of the 4th round - it's also the same pick that they received from Cleveland when General Manager Ted Thompson traded out of the first round. Born and bred in Wisconsin, Biegel recorded 20.5 sacks in his college career, and was selected Second-Team All-Big Ten his senior year. But more than any of that, he's excited to be staying home.

"You know, obviously I grew up in the state of Wisconsin," Biegel explains, "I dreamed about being a Wisconsin Badger first and then obviously being a Badger, and I had dreamed of one day playing in the NFL, and if you look at old pictures of me growing up, I was always wearing Green and Gold, I wore a cheesehead, and I was probably the most Wisconsin kid you could be, so to truly be able to say I played Wisconsin football, high school football, college football, and now in the NFL, this is every Wisconsin kid's dream and I feel incredibly blessed. I went to Wisconsin for my family and friends to watch me and for me to be able to be an example for my community and stay in Wisconsin and have my family and friends in the state of Wisconsin. I could not be more excited, and pressure does come with that, but I'm excited for that opportunity."

"I have been watching him for a while," says Packers Senior Personnel Executive Alonzo Highsmith, "I have been very excited about the way he plays because he is a tenacious player. You could tell his passion for the game. He likes playing football. I think he is a real guy and he checks all the boxes."

Biegel was Green Bay's 4th straight pick on the defensive side of the ball.

That changed with the Packers' 5th pick. With the 134th overall selection, Green Bay selects running back Jamaal Williams out of BYU. Williams led the Cougars in rushing all four of his seasons, rushing for over 1300 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in his senior season despite missing 3 games with an ankle injury. He'll bring a downhill, physical element to the Packers backfield, which is sorely needed after losing Eddie Lacy.

"I like big backs in general because I like the bruising parts about the game, but I'm not really trying to fill the void," Williams says, "I'm really just trying to come in and do my job and I feel like I'm a workhorse. As the game keeps going, 3rd quarter, 4th quarter, I'm just getting stronger and stronger and trying to wear the defenses down."

Next, Green Bay picked offense again, selecting Wide Receiver DeAngelo Yancey 175th overall. Yancey was one of the only vertical threats at Purdue, and brings size, speed, and range to the position.

Green bay ended up taking 2 more running backs - that includes the all-time leading rusher at university of Texas-El Paso, Aaron Jones. And Utah State's Devante Mays. They also took Kofi Amichia, a center from South Florida at 212. And last but not least, LSU's Malachi Dupre a wide receiver for the final pick.

With regards to the running backs, General Manager Ted Thompson had this to day, "The more the merrier. It's just the way it worked out. We felt like it was a strong year at that position."



Head Coach Mike McCarthy echoed those sentiments, "The goal is to have the most competitive 90 man roster that you possibly can. You want that competition to be as high as it possibly can."

Next up, the new Packers will take part in Rookie Minicamp this May.

Here is the full Packers Draft Board:

33. Kevin King (CB, Washington)

61. Josh Jones (S, N.C. State)

93. Montravius Adams (DT, Auburn)

108. Vince Biegel (OLB, Wisconsin)

134. Jamaal Williams (RB, BYU)

175. DeAngelo Yancey (WR, Purdue)

182. Aaron Jones (RB, Texas - El Paso)

212. Kofi Amichia (C, South Florida)

238. Devante Mays (RB, Utah State)

247. Malachi Dupre (WR, LSU)