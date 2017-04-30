Eau Claire Fire Dept. battles two fires Sunday morning

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was a busy night for the Eau Claire Fire Department battling two different fires within three hours of each other in the early morning hours.



The first fire was called in at 1:43 a.m. for a garage fire at 1212 State Street.



When firefighters arrived, the detached garage was already overtaken by fire.



The garage is destroyed, and a number of houses in the area were also damaged. One fire fighter received a minor burn to his shoulder, nobody else was hurt.



The second fire was called in at 4:44 at a four-plex building at 4547 Hartzell Lane on Eau Claire's north side.



Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming out of windows, doors and eves on the front of the building.



Fire damage was contained to one living unit, but the other three units have water and smoke damage. Estimated damage is $135,000. The Red Cross is working with displaced residents.