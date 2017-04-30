Folk Fest brings different cultures together at UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Cultural diversity was the goal of an event Sunday in Eau Claire, giving people a taste of life from all around the world.



It was the 52nd annual International Folk Fair at the university. More than 1,000 people tried new foods and listened to cultural music.



News 18's own Aaron Rhody and Bridget Curran were emcees of the event.



Music was the new theme this year. Organizer Peter Winarski said music is one of the best ways for people to learn more about different parts of the world.



He said in order for people from different cultures to interact with each other, it is important to first have a basic understanding of where the other person is from.



"I can't emphasize the importance enough, because that is really what brings the community together and gives us a strong base," Winarski said. "It's really, really important to understand, respect, and love our neighbors."



He also said the Chippewa Valley has a reputation for people wanting to know more about different cultures which is what makes the event so popular every year.