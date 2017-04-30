Two Eau Claire students honored by Herb Kohl Educational Foundation

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More than 70 students, teachers and principals were honored Sunday by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, including two students from Eau Claire.



The luncheon and awards program was held at North High School. Although Senator Kohl was not able to attend due to weather issues, he did speak to the award recipients via a video feed.



He also surprised all of the winners by doubling the scholarship winnings, meaning a $5,000 scholarship was turned into a $10,000 prize.



Eau Claire students Emily Schmitt and Emma Lauer said this will go a long way toward their college and professional goals.



"I am very honored to receive this award, mostly because it recognizes the work that I've done in my community, school and through academics and extracurriculars as well as volunteering," said Schmitt.



"It means a lot to have been chosen out of a great number of people for such a special and great award," added Lauer.



This year, more than 300 scholarships were awarded by senator kohl across the state. For a full list of winners, click here.