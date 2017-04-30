Surf's up for students in Shorewood

Shorewood (WISN) -- While many might find the weekend’s wet weather a drag, some in Southeast Wisconsin are pretty “stoked” about the weather, and they’re showing their enthusiasm by hanging ten along Lake Michigan.



It’s surfing weather for the students of Shorewood High School's Sunday surf class. It's all part of the school’s Watershed Wisdom course, getting students out of the classroom and into the elements in hopes of helping students appreciate local waterways in a meaningful, personal way. And for the first time in program history, surfing is now part of the curriculum.



“Actually, these are perfect conditions for learning how to surf,” said teacher Eric Gietzen, “The wind is out of the east, it's a pretty strong east. So not perfect for surfing, but perfect for learning.”



"It's so satisfying to catch your first wave,” said Shorewood junior Zoe Bockhorst, “It can be frustrating in the beginning. I had no idea what I was doing, I was floundering, and it's physically taxing too. But once you get it and you go, it's great!”



"Prior to this day, Mr. Gietzen warned us, saying it was going to be pretty hectic and that we should come prepared,” said sophomore Bobby Joehnk, “But the water was surprisingly warm. I was worried I would get cold, but that wasn't the case.”



About a dozen students surfed the waves of Atwater Beach, with lake water temperatures at around 40 degrees.