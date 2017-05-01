Chippewa Valley Roller Girls Competing for Fun

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Roller Derby is one of the fastest growing women's amateur sports in the world, with over a thousand leagues in place, and this most recent wave of popularity has found its way to the Eau Claire area.

The Chippewa Valley Roller Girls, established in 2009, are Eau Claire's first all-female, Flat Track Roller Derby League. Each player creates their own nickname, or alter-ego: Chick Norris, Diablo Dixie, Slampire Bat, and Trubble Gum. That's just the tip of the iceberg, and the team's outfits and face paint certainly match their intensity. But looks can be deceiving.



"I definitely don't look like this at work," says Chippewa Valley Blocker Anne Flaskrud, otherwise known as "Mae Rollin Gung Ho," "It's me, but it's me with a whole bunch of makeup on and me getting to do a contact sport where I don't normally do, because I work in healthcare. I care for people, I don't technically hit people."



"At work I have a different name than I have at home, I have a very formal job and so here's a place where it's completely informal," explains Pivot Player Patricia Cleary, who goes by "Sock-it Wench," "I have a fun name, and it doesn't have to relate to anything else about my job or my family or anything like that, so I think that's really freeing."

The sport is known for its physicality, but roller derby does have its fair share of rules and strategy, and the score does matter.



"We field 5 girls, one of them is going to have a star on their helmet and that's our jammer," April Gunderzik, or "Toxic Hell" explains, "She's the only one that scores points. Then we have a pivot with a stripe and she is the one that can take the star if out jammer needs help, otherwise everyone else is on the track doing blocking."

"There's a lot of mental game to it that I find really interesting because you have to play offense and defense at the same time," says Cleary, "So I might be blocking an opposing Jammer and I might see an opening to help my Jammer get out and I might run up and do offense and then come back and block some more."

"I think it's funny because I bring up to the Baby Boomer Generation that I play roller derby, and they think of the old school banked track, wrestling, animation, that kind of thing," says Stasha Bittner, a.k.a. "Bittnerotic," "Now it's played on a flat track and it's a full contact sport, we've got kneepads, elbow pads, wrist guards, the whole 9 yards."

"I've broken a body part," says Flaskrud, "I have 13 screws in my leg and a plate, and I came back and am wanting more."

The Roller Girls are entirely non-profit, and self-run - and more importantly, self-taught.

"When I first started Roller derby I couldn't even skate, and now I'm rostered on the team the majority of the time," Flaskrud says.

"We train our own skaters, that's what we do," explains Cleary, "It's a very homegrown, volunteer organization."

Bittner expands a bit, "It's definitely a lifestyle, Roller Derby, I mean we put a lot of time, energy, sweat, and tears into it, and it's just a really awesome environment of just a bunch of strong people that are just like 'Let's do this, we're together and make a team."

The Roller Girls have made it part of their mission to advance the Eau Claire community, whether that's with local sponsors, or donations to charity, and it remains a positive impact on all of the skaters' lives.

"It really relieves a lot of stress," explains Cleary, "it teaches me how to fail, so you just keep coming back and you see yourself improve every time you play and everytime you skate and it's a constant reward. It's a constant failure, but it's a constant reward as well."

The Roller Girls just wrapped up their final home bout of the year last night, Hotpants and Faceplants. They do still have two more away bouts before the end of the season, before offseason training begins.

For more information, head to the Chippewa Valley Roller Girls website.

