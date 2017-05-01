Adopt-A-Pet: Walter & Stella

Meet our Pets of the Day: Walter & Stella!

Walter and Stella are best friends, friends for life, and we want to keep it that way. They were surrendered to the shelter back in April. They're both eight years old. Walter is neutered and Stella is spayed. We want them to get adopted together because they've been together for so long, they likely wouldn't know what do do without each other. They're considered Puggles, a Pug-Beagle mix. They may be alright if you have a cat, but they would prefer to be the only dogs in the home, and the only kids.

If you're interested in Walter and Stella, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.