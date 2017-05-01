5/1: Auto Club Car Show & Swap Meet

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Technical College) -- There's a car show and swap meet coming up this month, and the proceeds are going to benefit local automotive technician students.

Area auto enthusiasts will have the opportunity to display their vehicles and buy and sell automotive items at The Chippewa Valley Technical College Auto Club Car Show & Swap Meet Saturday, May 6. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the large student parking lot at the southeast corner Clairemont Ave. and University Drive in Eau Claire.

Participants are invited to "shine and show" anything with wheels, with all makes and models welcome. Dash plaques will the presented to the first 100 show vehicles and trophies will be presented at 2 p.m. Vendors are also welcome, with set-up at beginning at 8 a.m. Generous-size spaces are $10. Vendors can pre-register at ONLINE.

Proceeds from the show benefit CVTC Automotive Technician students. For more information call 715-833-6313 or email the club.