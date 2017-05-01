UPDATE: Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa's new co-host

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ryan Seacrest is becoming a regular on morning television, adding his name to Kelly Ripa's on the chat show "Live with Kelly."

He was announced on Monday, a year after Michael Strahan exited the show for "Good Morning America." The way Strahan's departure was handled so annoyed Ripa that she skipped the show for two days in protest.

She has worked with guest co-hosts like Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen since then, a stretch of uncertainty that led some to wonder with Ripa really wanted to go it alone.

Seacrest is a major star, whose television presence had diminished since "American Idol" ended on Fox. The hosting deal may open the door for further business deals with ABC's parent company, Disney.

Ripa took to Twitter on Sunday to tell her followers that she would reveal her new co-host during Monday's show.

Watch "Live with Kelly & Ryan" weekdays on WQOW at 9:00 a.m.

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Kelly Ripa will soon have a new co-host and she'll reveal who it is on Monday.



Kelly announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning. You can see the program on WQOW at 9 a.m.



This comes about a year after her former co-host, Michael Strahan, said goodbye to the daytime talk show to move to a new position at ABC's Good Morning America.