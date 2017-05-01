April the giraffe's calf finally has a name

HARPURSVILLE, NEW YORK (WKOW) -- April the giraffe's calf, whose long-awaited birth was viewed by thousands over a webcam on April 15, finally has a name.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., made the announcement on "Good Morning America" Monday morning, with contest voters passing the choice to handler Alyssa, who selected Tajiri, or Taj, for short.

Voters paid for their votes, with the funds going to a set of charities and improvements for the park. After a first round of voting, a second round was held to choose between 10 finalists.

The other nine finalists in alphabetical order: Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.

April's labor was widely watched for weeks over the webcam, a wait that went so long that some began to doubt if the 15-year-old giraffe was even pregnant. But the baby is real, it has a name and, hopefully, a long life ahead of it.