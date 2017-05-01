Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

Minnesota Vikings stadium officials said they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility.

The Star Tribune reported stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern.

U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only 9 months.

The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium after water seeped through and created puddles in various places, including a concourse.

The Vikings contributed $600 million to build the stadium. Taxpayers covered the rest.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said it doesn't expect to have to pay for repairs.

A Mortenson executive said the company will bear its responsibility for repairs.