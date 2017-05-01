Senate set to vote on robot delivery bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would allow delivery robots to use Wisconsin sidewalks and crosswalks.

The robots are essentially rolling coolers loaded with sensors that can read the environment. Humans also can operate them remotely. Starship Technologies has been using them to deliver takeout food in Europe, California and Washington, D.C.

The bill would limit the robots' operations to sidewalks and crosswalks, set an 80-pound weight limit and a 10-mph speed limit and require operators to control or monitor the devices.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill during a floor session scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Approval would send the measure to the Assembly.