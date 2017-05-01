Are you graduating and in need of a cap and gown?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If someone you know is graduating in a few weeks and is in need of graduation wear, one local agency wants them to stop into its office.

News 18 reported in early May when the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association started its "Cap and Gown Recycling Program". Staff said the new, free program provides students in need with a donated cap and gown for graduation day.

Staff said since the program rolled out on May 1, they've collected 10 graduation caps and 15 gowns, including:

7 graduation gowns for Eau Claire North High School

3 graduation gowns for Eau Claire Memorial High School

5 graduation gowns for college/universities

They said any student who is in need of free graduation wear can stop by their office during business hours, located at 423 Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire.

Staff said they learned some students skip graduation because of the cost of a basic graduation cap and gown package, which is required for graduation attendance.

Staff with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association said if there are any upcoming graduates who want to donate their graduation wear post celebration, people can still donate them to their office.

Sarah Klenz, the program developer at ECAHMAA, said the agency will accept the items from all Eau Claire public high schools, Chippewa Falls High School, Menomonie High School and UW-Eau Claire. "Many of us kept our cap and gown for sentimental reasons, but what better way to honor our items than to pay-them-forward," Klenz said.

Staff said if you don't have a cap or gown to recycle, they are also looking for monetary donations to help students rent gowns, purchase tassels or other necessary graduation attire and dress cleaning.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off the items at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Association between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., located at 423 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire.