DONATE: Eau Claire Hmong association in need of graduation gowns, caps

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Do you have a cap and gown from graduation that you don't need anymore?

The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association is starting a "Cap and Gown Recycling Program", which provides donated caps and gowns to local high school students in need.

Staff with the ECAHMAA said some of their clients' students are not attending graduation because they cannot afford to purchase or rent a cap and gown.

Sarah Klenz, the program developer at ECAHMAA, said the agency will accept the items from all Eau Claire public high schools, Chippewa Falls High School, Menomonie High School and UW-Eau Claire. "Many of us kept our cap and gown for sentimental reasons, but what better way to honor our items than to pay-them-forward," Klenz said.

Staff said if you don't have a cap or gown to recycle, they are also looking for monetary donations to help students rent gowns, purchase tassels or other necessary graduation attire and dress cleaning.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off the items at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Association between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., located at 423 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire.