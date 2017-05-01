TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect road closures on Sunday for Eau Claire Marathon

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon will be underway Sunday, but do you know which roads will be closed to traffic?

According to its website, the Eau Claire Marathon will be closing the following streets on Sunday, May 7:

5th Ave. at Grand Ave. closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



Grand Ave. from Carson park to 1st Ave. closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



1st St. from Cedar St. to Folsom St. closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



3rd St. from Truax Blvd. to Folsom St. closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



Barstow St. from Galloway St. to Newton St. closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



Dewey St. between Eau Claire St. and Galloway St. closed from 7:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.



Graham Ave. from Marston Ave. to Wilson St. closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.



Lake St. from Farwell St. to 1st Ave. closed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



Madison St. from the 100 block West to the 100 block East closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



Menomonie St. from Clairemont Ave. to Water St. closed from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.



Riverview Dr. north and southbound traffic closed from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.



State St. from Clairemont Ave. to Washington St. closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



Summit St. from State St. to Water St. bridge closed from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m.

In a press release, sent from Visit Eau Claire, no parking will be allowed in Menomonie Street lot due to construction. Parking will be available at 198 Water Street (UW-Eau Claire parking lot), 2703 Craig Road (Clarion Hotel) and 620 West Clairemont Avenue (CVTC Parking Lot #3). Visit Eau Claire said shuttles will be provided from 6:15 a.m. to 3 p.m to take participants to and from Carson Park.

Visit Eau Claire said the Eau Claire Marathon is in its 9th year in Eau Claire. It said the event is expected to draw more than 4,000 runners from around the U.S. and world. The race features the full marathon (26.2 miles), the half-marathon (13.1 miles), a 5k race and a four-person team relay marathon.