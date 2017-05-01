TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect road closures on Sunday for Eau Claire Marathon

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon will be underway Sunday, but do you know which roads will be closed to traffic?
According to its website, the Eau Claire Marathon will be closing the following streets on Sunday, May 7:
In a press release, sent from Visit Eau Claire, no parking will be allowed in Menomonie Street lot due to construction. Parking will be available at 198 Water Street (UW-Eau Claire parking lot), 2703 Craig Road (Clarion Hotel) and 620 West Clairemont Avenue (CVTC Parking Lot #3). Visit Eau Claire said shuttles will be provided from 6:15 a.m. to 3 p.m to take participants to and from Carson Park.
Visit Eau Claire said the Eau Claire Marathon is in its 9th year in Eau Claire. It said the event is expected to draw more than 4,000 runners from around the U.S. and world. The race features the full marathon (26.2 miles), the half-marathon (13.1 miles), a 5k race and a four-person team relay marathon.
