The Mother's Day debate: Stay in or go out?

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mother's Day is May 14, and moms are squaring off on the age-old debate: Head out with the family to a restaurant or chill at home.

If you opt for dining out, expect a lot of company. According to National Restaurant Association research in 2016, the latest available from the trade group, 35 percent of Americans said they planned to dine out on Mother's Day, with 13 percent choosing buffet style restaurants. About 13 percent said they would opt for breakfast, 26 percent brunch and 46 percent dinner, with some planning multiple restaurant or order-in options.

Casual dining prevailed among 69 percent of Mother's Day diners surveyed, while 21 percent went for fine dining. Under half, at 45 percent, were eating out with children under 18.