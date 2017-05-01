Illinois man arrested in Dunn County for driving under influence

Dunn County (WQOW) - An Illinois man has been arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 35-year-old Michael Clark, from Chicago, traveling eastbound on I-94 in Dunn County. Authorities said there were two adult passengers and three children under the age of 15, in the vehicle.

Officials said Clark has indicators of using marijuana and arrested him for first offense operating while under the influence of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Dunn County Jail.