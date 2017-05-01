Thousands turn out for Milwaukee's May Day march

Thousands of people marched from Milwaukee's near south side to the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Monday for the annual May Day march.

Signs were larger and more abundant this year, with many participants calling for the removal of Sheriff David Clarke, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

May Day, the annual celebration of labor rights, is often marked with marches and rallies for better pay and working conditions.

In Wisconsin, buses from around the state delivered participants to Milwaukee for the immigration march sponsored by Voces de la Frontera and other organizations.

Voces de la Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said hundreds of cities would see marches and actions, and many organizations have endorsed the call for a general strike led by immigrants and workers.