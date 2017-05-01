Menomonie Red Cedar Speedway

Menomonie (Bradley Erickson) - Pistol Pete's Custom Cycles and Cubby's Bar sponsored the Red Cedar Speedway and the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models along with the Red Cedar Pure Stocks and Hornets.

Feature winners included John Kaanta, Dave Cain, Tommy Richards, Grant Southworth, Ron Hanestad, Dustin Doughty, and Jordan Langer. Michael Truscott won the Midwest Modified April 21 make up feature.

The T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Model heats were won by Darrell Nelson and Jimmy Mars but it was pole sitter John Kaanta who dominated the feature from cover to cover. The nonstop event saw Kaanta drive into the night unchallenged to the feature win. Rick Hanestad ran strongly in his own right as he held a solid lead over Jake Redetzke at the finish. Darrell Nelson and Jimmy Mars rounded out the top five.

The Tim’s Automotive Modifieds saw Mike Anderson and Kevin Adams score heat wins. The outside front row starting Dave Cain took control of the feature over pole sitter Mitch Anderson and set sail into the night. Cain drove unchallenged to the victory but the fastest car on the track was eighth starting Adams as he methodically moved his way to second at the finish. Matt Leer, Mike Anderson, and Darrell Nelson finished in the top five.

The Johnson Motors Super Stocks night was swept by Tommy Richards but it wasn’t an easy task. After an aborted start of the feature, the race was underway with outside front row starter, Cody Overton getting high coming out of turn two. Overton found himself against the backstretch wall and suddenly he spun and began a multiple time violent roll over down the backstretch. The oncoming swarm of racecars was able to avoid him as parts of his car littered the track. In a testament to the car builder and safety equipment, when he finally came to rest, he was able to climb from the overturned Super Stock unhurt. The car; however, was destroyed.

After the red flag was lifted, yet another attempt was made to start the feature. Richards immediately moved out front to claim the lead. Soon thereafter a spinning Luke Schultz slowed the action. Once again, it was Richards in front at the green, but Jesse Redetzke made a bold hard charge into turn one and pulled even. He took the lead running down the backstretch and looked to be ready to claim the win as his own. The yellow flag flew for a spin before the lap was complete however, and that is all Richards needed.

Richards regained his lead on the restart and got up on the wheel and drove hard. Redetzke chased closely but one bobble in the turns allowed Richards to stretch an advantage. The leader moved out to comfortable lead as laps clicked off and drove his way to the checkered flag. The remaining cars spread out as Ben Hillman and Tony Falkner finished in the top four.

The Southworth Chevrolet Midwest Modifieds ran two features as the makeup saw Michael Truscott drive from the front row to victory lane. Nick Koehler challenged for the point early but settled in and ran second. Gunnar Watkins, Shane Halopka, and Dan Wheeler finished in the top five in the caution free event.

The regular night action saw Travis Anderson, Clark Swartz, and Nick Koehler carry the checkers in their respective heats. It was Travis Anderson and Josh Wahlstrom leading the field to green at feature time. Anderson Immediately took the led as Grant Southworth tried to track him down. A yellow for the spinning Jesse Bryan reset the field and Southworth capitalized on the restart. He quickly moved to the front as Anderson settled into second. At the halfway mark, ninth starting Michael Truscott had moved to third. He eventually caught Anderson on the white flag lap and moved to second but Southworth would drive to the win relatively comfortably. Shane Halopka and Wahlstrom finished fourth and fifth.

The Street Stocks saw Michael Knudtson and Kyle Dykhoff with their respective qualifiers. The feature saw Ashley Wahlstrom move to the lead at the start as Ron Hanestad hounded her for the position. Hanestad found a way inside her in turns one and two as behind him the entire top eight diced for position. The race continued as Hanestad moved out to a decent lead and Wahlstrom fended off the advances of Danny Richards and Knudtson.

Hanestad had found his way into lap traffic and worked it perfectly as Wahlstrom’s car began to smoke very heavily. As Hanestad raced to the white flag, Warren Hanson spun and drew the yellow flag. The field was reset for a green, white, checkered finish. Upon the restart, Richards got up and out of the groove causing him to lose positions. Hanestad held true to his line as Kyle Genett tried had to rip the win away on the final circuit. It was Hanestad at the live over Genett as Michael Knudtson, Sam Fankhauser, and Danny Richards followed them home.

The Pure Stock heats were topped by Kent Harmon and the defending national champion, Michael Blevins. The start of the feature saw Dustin Doughty out front over George Richards. A spin in turn four slowed the action and after restarting, a hard crash between Cole Hill and Krysta Doughty saw them leave on a hook.

Once again, under green, Richards drove past Doughty and begin to drive away from the pack. With a comfortable lead, the yellow flag flew for the final time after Richards had taken the white flag. Not all cars on the lead lap had taken the white; however, so the field was caused to restart. The one lap green, checkered restart saw Doughty inside Richards very early and into the lead. The start was upheld and although Richards fought back to a side by side run down the backstretch, Doughty retook control in the last set of turns to run to the checkered flag and win. A disappointed Richards settled for second and Kent Harmon, Michael Blevins, and Dean Pronschinske were all scored in the top five.

Two heats of Hornets were won by William Voeltz and Jeremy Johnson. The feature saw Sean Svee lead early as Jordan Langer and Johnson drove up to make it three wide for the point. It was Langer finding the top spot as Johnson moved to second. At the halfway point, Johnson’s car dropped debris on the racing surface and he was relegated to the rear. Langer inherited the lead and looked strong out front under green. Johnson sliced his way back through the field, moved to second, and at the white flag, took the lead. Langer fought back as the two appeared glued together on the final circuit. The entire top four finished extremely closely with Johnson appearing to take the win. Further review saw Johnson being disqualified and Langer winning the race. The final run down scored Bradley York in second as William Voeltz, Derek Krumrie, and Lucas Brackin earned top five finishes.

The Red Cedar Speedway will return to racing on May 05, 2017, presented by Design Built Structures. All seven classes with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models, along with the Red Cedar Speedway Pure Stocks and Hornets will all be in action. Once again, Realtor Shelly Watkins will pay out $50.00 to the hard charger. The money is awarded to the feature winner who one from the furthest position in the field. Fourth starting Jordan Langer appears to have won the Hard Charger bonus on this night of racing.

T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Model Feature: 1. 85-John Kaanta [1]; 2. 71-Rick Hanestad [3]; 3. 27-Jake Redetzke [4]; 4. 44-Darrell Nelson [7]; 5. 28-Jimmy Mars [6]; 6. 58-AJ Diemel [5]; 7. 68-Mike Prochnow [8]; 8. (DNF) 14-Robbie Johnson [2]; 9. (DNF) 6M-Jeffrey Massingill [10]; (DNS) 13-Mark Hessler; (DNS) 71JR-Budrick Hanestad

Heat 1: 1. 44-Darrell Nelson [2]; 2. 58-AJ Diemel [1]; 3. 85-John Kaanta [4]; 4. 71-Rick Hanestad [3]; 5. 14-Robbie Johnson [6]; 6. (DNF) 71JR-Budrick Hanestad [5]

Heat 2: 1. 28-Jimmy Mars [1]; 2. 68-Mike Prochnow [5]; 3. 27-Jake Redetzke [4]; 4. (DNF) 13-Mark Hessler [3]; 5. (DNF) 6M-Jeffrey Massingill [2]

Tim’s Automotive Modified Feature: 1. 2C-Dave Cain [2]; 2. 40-Kevin Adams [8]; 3. 30-Matt Leer [4]; 4. 57-Mike Anderson [3]; 5. 44-Darrell Nelson [5]; 6. 23-Kerry Halopka [7]; 7. 8S-Tony Schill [10]; 8. 12-Jake Hanson [9]; 9. W-Cory Williams [6]; 10. (DNF) 44X-Mitch Anderson [1]

Heat 1: 1. 57-Mike Anderson [2]; 2. 23-Kerry Halopka [5]; 3. W-Cory Williams [3]; 4. 44X-Mitch Anderson [1]; 5. (DNF) 8S-Tony Schill [4]

Heat 2: 1. 40-Kevin Adams [2]; 2. 44-Darrell Nelson [4]; 3. 2C-Dave Cain [1]; 4. 30-Matt Leer [3]; 5. 12-Jake Hanson [5]

Johnson Motors Super Stock Feature: 1. 7R-Tommy Richards [1]; 2. 207-Jesse Redetzke [4]; 3. 22JR-Ben Hillman [5]; 4. 27-Tony Falkner [3]; 5. (DNF) 1-Matt Koski [6]; 6. (DNF) 89-Tyler Lamm [7]; 7. (DNF) 96-Luke Schultz [9]; 8. (DNF) 97-Cody Overton [2]; 9. (DNF) 26-Rick Hallquist [8]

Heat 1: 1. 7R-Tommy Richards [1]; 2. 22JR-Ben Hillman [4]; 3. 207-Jesse Redetzke [5]; 4. 97-Cody Overton [3]; 5. 27-Tony Falkner [6]; 6. 1Matt Koski [7]; 7. 89-Tyler Lamm [8]; 8. (DNF) 26-Rick Hallquist [9]; 9. (DNF) 96-Luke Schultz [2]

Southworth Chevrolet Midwest Modified Feature: 1. 35-Grant Southworth [3]; 2. 22T-Michael Truscott [9]; 3. 37-Travis Anderson [1]; 4. 3JR-Shane Halopka [7]; 5. 19-Josh Wahlstrom [2]; 6. 5X-David Swearingen [5]; 7. 20-Denny Cutsforth [14]; 8. 2-Gunnar Watkins [11]; 9. 18S-Clark Swartz [4]; 10. 21Jacob Smith [12]; 11. 18-Tyler Werner [18]; 12. 68-Shadow Kitchner [15]; 13. 32-Mitchell Booth [10]; 14. (DNF) 68L-Nick Lindquist [17]; 15. (DNF) RED1-Dan Wheeler [6]; 16. (DNF) 34JR-Dan Larson Jr [16]; 17. (DNF) 21B-Jesse Bryan [21]; 18. (DNF) 27X-Calvin Iverson [13]; 19. (DNF) 13-Nick Koehler[8]; (DNS) 15-Karl Kolek; (DNS) 7W-John Wilson; (DNS) 89-Matt Klukas; (DNS) 07-Justin Claussen

Heat 1: 1. 37-Travis Anderson [3]; 2. 35-Grant Southworth [5]; 3. 5X-David Swearingen [4]; 4. 32-Mitchell Booth [2]; 5. (DNF) 18-Tyler Werner [7]; 6. (DNF) 15-Karl Kolek [6]; 7. (DNF) 21B-Jesse Bryan [8]; (DNS) 07-Justin Claussen

Heat 2: 1. 18S-Clark Swartz [1]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka [4]; 3. 19-Josh Wahlstrom [3]; 4. 2-Gunnar Watkins [5]; 5. 27X-Calvin Iverson [7]; 6. 68-Shadow Kitchner [6]; 7. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr [2]; 8. 68L-Nick Lindquist [8]

Heat 3: 1. 13-Nick Koehler [6]; 2. 22T-Michael Truscott [3]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler [5]; 4. 21-Jacob Smith [4]; 5. 20-Denny Cutsforth [7]; 6. (DNF) 7W-John Wilson [1]; 7. (DNF) 89-Matt Klukas [2]

Heat 1: 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson [3]; 2. 16X-Kyle Genett [1]; 3. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom [6]; 4. 12-Warren Hanson [4]; 5. 007-Jess Seim [5]; 6. (DNF) 29-Armond Love [2]

Heat 2: 1. 11K-Kyle Dykhoff [5]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards [1]; 3. 71H-Ron Hanestad [2]; 4. 12C-Cody Kummer [3]; 5. 11-Sam Fankhauser [4]

Pure Stock Feature: 1. D1-Dustin Doughty [1]; 2. 5R-George Richards [2]; 3. E3-Kent Harmon [8]; 4. 10-Michael Blevins [7]; 5. 49-Dean Pronschinske [3]; 6. 7-Kent Deutsch [9]; 7. (DNF) 66T-James Thur [4]; 8. (DNF) 9-Cole Hill [10]; 9. (DNF) 03-Krysta Doughty [5]; 10. (DNF) 15-Jeff Tisdale [6]

Heat 1: E3-Kent Harmon [2] 2. 5R-George Richards [3] 3. 03-Krysta Doughty [1] 4. 66T-James Thur [4] 5. 7-Kent Deutsch [5]

Heat 2: 1. 10-Michael Blevins [3]; 2. D1-Dustin Doughty [1]; 3. 49-Dean Pronschinske [2]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale [4]; 5. 9-Cole Hill [5]

Hornets Feature: 1. 34-Jordan Langer [4]; 2. 17-Bradley York [3]; 3. 41V-William Voeltz [2]; 4. 33-Derek Krumrie [8]; 5. 14B-Lucas Brackin [11]; 6. 76 Jake Halterman [6]; 7. 103-Dave Clausen [13]; 8. (DNF) 383-Sean Sven [1]; 9. (DNF) 1H-Ross Hoffman [10]; 10. (DNF) 21-Adam Hackbarth [9]; 11. (DNF) 12-Dustin Zetter [12]; 12. (DNF) 67-Jason Holte [5]; (DNS) F7-Robert Fawcett (DNS); 37-Leslie Jackson; (DNS) 69H-Adam Hover; (DQ) 68-Jeremy Johnson[7]

Heat 1: 1. 41V-William Voeltz [1]; 2. 34-Jordan Langer [4]; 3. 76-Jake Halterman [2]; 4. 33-Derek Krumrie [5]; 5. 21-Adam Hackbarth [6]; 6. 14B-Lucas Brackin [8]; 7. (DNF) 37-Leslie Jackson [3]; (DNS) 69H-Adam Hover

Heat 2: 1. 68-Jeremy Johnson [4]; 2. 383-Sean Svee [7]; 3. 67-Jason Holte [1]; 4. 17-Bradley York [5]; 5. 1H-Ross Hoffman [6]; 6. 12-Dustin Zetter [2]; 7. 103-Dave Clausen [3]; 8. F7-Robert Fawcett [8]

Southworth Chevrolet Midwest Modified Make Up Feature from 04-21-2017 : 22T-Michael Truscott, 13-Nick Koehler, 2-Gunnar Watkins, 3JR-Shane Halopka, RED1-Dan Wheeler, 5X-David Swearingen, 18S-Clark Swartz, 35- Grant Southworth, 15-Karl Kolek, 27X-Calvin Iverson, 37-Travis Anderson, 19-Josh Wahlstrom, 07-Justin Claussen DNF, Lyndon Johnson DNS, Mark Gerth DNS, Scott Anderson DNS, Joe Chaplin DNS, Tracy Johnson DNS, Derek Haas DNS