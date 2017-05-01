Finalists selected for Eau Claire flag design competition

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A great city deserves a great flag. That's the motivation driving a group looking to create Eau Claire's first city flag. Starting this week, you can help.



In April, News 18 reported about the group, "People's Flag of Eau Claire".



On Sunday, the group announced six finalists out of 30 entries submitted and created by community members.



Voting is now open to the public to select the best design, which the group's founder CJ Krueger said will first make its appearance on t-shirts and coffee mugs. They would have to go through the city to formally declare it Eau Claire's flag.



Krueger said it is exciting to see how enthusiastic artists have been about their designs.



"We've made this a community effort, and we have opened it up to the public, because we think it is important," Krueger said. "One -- that everyone has a say in what's finally decided. And two -- it is a good lesson for people about the power of getting together and being able to do something in your community."



You can cast your vote until the end of May, by clicking here.