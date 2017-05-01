Eau Claire businesses brace for Clairemont Ave. construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Monday was the first day of construction on Clairemont Avenue. If you take that route, you understand the headache it can cause for drivers. However, local businesses right off the beaten path told News 18 they're bracing for pain too.

General Manager of the Local Lounge Nick White said he is nervous to see how the road work will impact business.

In fact, this weekend, the intersection which leads to his business will close. That means you will need to park across Clairemont Avenue and use a tunnel that goes under the road to access the restaurant.

He said he hopes the Local Lounge has established itself enough that people will still show up despite the inconvenience of orange barrels.

"All of our mindsets are that if there is an easier way, or an easier option, I am probably going to take that," White said. "So, I could see some folks go down to The Lakely or The Informalist or other restaurants in town rather than come through construction."

The Clairemont Avenue and Vine Street intersection will close at 8 p.m. Friday night and is expected to re-open Monday, May 8.

The $3.6 million project along Clairemont Avenue from Craig Road to Highway 312 is expected to be completed in October.

If you want to stay on top of area road closures or construction projects, you can visit WQOW's Road Construction & Closure page.