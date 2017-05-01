Elk Mound woman turns 105 years old

Menomonie (WQOW) - A woman, who has witnessed both world wars, 18 U.S. presidents and seen technology transform a country, celebrated her 105th birthday Monday afternoon. Mrs. Genevieve or "Gen" Nelson was born on May 1, 1912 and was raised in Elk Mound. She grew up with seven siblings.

Her 105th birthday party was held Monday at American Lutheran Communities in Menomonie. Her family members and friends were there to celebrate in style with cake, ice cream and a musical guest.

"It feels wonderful, to think of all of the people that came, to get together with family. It's wonderful," Nelson said.

Her advice to living a long life is to take care of yourself by keeping active, smiling and to live life to the fullest every day.