Rumble strips to be used on I-94 construction zones

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - In 2016, more than 2,800 accidents happened in work zones across Wisconsin. While the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has initiated new rules to combat that, like banning cell phone use, this summer will bring another initiative aimed at getting drivers to pump the brakes.

The DOT will be starting work on I-94 in late May. But this year, the sea of orange won't be the only thing to alert drivers that construction is ahead.

Chad Hines, with the DOT, said crews will be installing temporary rumble strips in the lanes about a half mile ahead of work zones.

"What they do is they just – they catch your attention as a driver is approaching the flagger, so we're doing it where we've got a lane drop. So, if you're going in two lanes, and you're approaching a single lane you're going to hit these sets of rumble strips, and it's going to grab your attention to – 'Hey, there's something going on up ahead, what's going on'," Hines said.

Staff said they'll begin with portions in St. Croix County, move west and expect to reach Eau Claire County sometime in June. The rumble strips will only be on the roads when there are lane closures, which typically happens overnight.