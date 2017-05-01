DATA: Rent, housing prices continue to rise

Wisconsin (WQOW) - If you feel like you're jumping over hurdles to pay for housing, you're not alone. Recent studies show for many, rent is a rising cost.

National data from Apartment List Rentonomics shows average rent prices have gone up every month in 2017.

In Wisconsin, the organization said rent has gone up two percent from 2016. In a study done over the course of 2016, the average renter in Eau Claire reported spending about 30 percent of their income on rent.

But, renters aren't alone. The Wisconsin Realtors Association shows the average home sale price has also gone up about $6,000 in 2016 compared to 2015. When comparing month to month rates, the association shows an almost $20,000 increase from March 2016 to March 2017.

News 18 reached out to multiple local real estate groups on Monday, hoping to speak about Eau Claire trends but did not hear back.